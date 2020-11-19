Letter: Lisa Griebel, SEIU VA512 Loudoun

Editor: I am vice chair with the Loudoun County Employee’s Union, and I have worked as a Protective Services Hotline Specialist for Loudoun County for the last 17 years.

I’m so proud of the work we do as county employees—especially at this historically challenging time during a pandemic when the essential services we provide have never been more critical. As the people who work on the frontlines, we know what it takes to get the job done. We have ideas for how to improve services in ways that will better serve the people of Loudoun County and we have the experience to know how to practically apply those ideas.So much has changed in Loudoun in the last few years—and essential services need to keep up.

We are one of the fastest growing counties in Virginia and as a result, the needs continue to expand for critical services like mental health support and child protection. As union members in SEIU Virginia 512, we’ve been out front advocating for the resources we need to meet these urgent needs because we know firsthand that access to these services can often mean the difference between life and death. As one of the wealthiest counties in the country, I know we can do better for our community.

That’s why I believe it’s so important that county employees have the opportunity to work with the county leadership through a process called collective bargaining to bring forward our ideas that improve the quality of services and make sure we have the resources to keep our community safe and healthy. Together we can make sure we invest in essential services, foster innovation, and improve jobs so our county can retain an experienced and invested workforce.

We want to be true partners with the county Board of Supervisors and that’s what collective bargaining is all about. Employees having a real seat at the table where we can bring our ideas and solutions directly to decision makers. That’s how we’ll solve problems—by working together to make Loudoun County a better place to live and work for everyone.

Lisa Griebel, Herndon

Vice Chair SEIU VA512 Loudoun