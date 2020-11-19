Letter: Lisa Griebel, SEIU VA512 Loudoun
Editor: I am vice chair with the Loudoun County Employee’s Union, and I have worked as a Protective Services Hotline Specialist for Loudoun County for the last 17 years.
I’m so proud of the work we do as county employees—especially at this historically challenging time during a pandemic when the essential services we provide have never been more critical. As the people who work on the frontlines, we know what it takes to get the job done. We have ideas for how to improve services in ways that will better serve the people of Loudoun County and we have the experience to know how to practically apply those ideas.So much has changed in Loudoun in the last few years—and essential services need to keep up.
We are one of the fastest growing counties in Virginia and as a result, the needs continue to expand for critical services like mental health support and child protection. As union members in SEIU Virginia 512, we’ve been out front advocating for the resources we need to meet these urgent needs because we know firsthand that access to these services can often mean the difference between life and death. As one of the wealthiest counties in the country, I know we can do better for our community.
That’s why I believe it’s so important that county employees have the opportunity to work with the county leadership through a process called collective bargaining to bring forward our ideas that improve the quality of services and make sure we have the resources to keep our community safe and healthy. Together we can make sure we invest in essential services, foster innovation, and improve jobs so our county can retain an experienced and invested workforce.
We want to be true partners with the county Board of Supervisors and that’s what collective bargaining is all about. Employees having a real seat at the table where we can bring our ideas and solutions directly to decision makers. That’s how we’ll solve problems—by working together to make Loudoun County a better place to live and work for everyone.
Lisa Griebel, Herndon
Vice Chair SEIU VA512 Loudoun
4 thoughts on “Letter: Lisa Griebel, SEIU VA512 Loudoun”
Please provide three (3) tangible benefits (be specific) that the residents and taxpayers of Loudoun will enjoy if the county “leadership” succumbs to your pressure.
And here’s a free tip: the “wealth” of Loudoun, as you call it, isn’t yours to leverage. Those who live here in Loudoun have a right to public services at the most reasonable cost.
“As one of the wealthiest counties in the country, I know we can do better for our community.”
Translation: Union bosses in Fairfax County think we Loudouners have more money for unions to squeeze and extort.
Loudoun County is one of the most unaffordable counties in the country. In part, that is because we pay way too much for public services which translates to some of the highest property taxes in the country. Loudoun consistently ranks about #32 highest in the country for real estate property taxes out of the 3,200 counties in America (and that doesn’t include the additional car tax $$ we have to pay). Those big, fat tax payments get added to everyone’s collective mortgage payment every month through escrow and contribute to housing inaffordability.
The last thing Loudoun needs is to pay public employees more. We need to pay them less (especially those LCPS employees) and this unionization is going to mean an ever greater transfer of funds from an already squeezed Loudoun population to union bosses who are going to turn around and pay off Democrat politicians at taxpayer expense. It’s like the Democrats are completely oblivious to the pandemic pain everyone is going through.
What a racket!
P.S. Don’t invite a vampire into your house.
Phyllis and the Gang got to pay off the big boss political machine with taxpayer money, so the big boss political machine can give taxpayer money back, after skimming 40% for the “widows and orphans fund” to Phyllis and the Gang to keep the shakedown on taxpayers going.
And taxpayers get to eat the tab in higher taxes and less services… See how easy this all is?