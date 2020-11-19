Loudoun Sees Youngest-Yet COVID-19 Death

COVID-19 has claimed the life of the youngest person in Loudoun yet, a white male in his 30s, according to Virginia Department of Health data released Thursday, Nov. 19.

COVID-19 is most dangerous to elderly people or people with other serious health problems, but has shown it can be dangerous to people in any age group. Of the 138 Loudoun deaths attributed to the coronavirus, 112—85%—involve residents age 70 and older. Six residents age under age 60 have died after becoming infected with the virus.

Loudoun’s seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases has ticked down over the past three days after climbing to 67.7 on Nov. 16. That was the highest since June 10, but still not as high as county’s record high of 108 cases a day at the end of May. As of Nov. 19, there are an average of 60.6 new COVID-19 cases a day in Loudoun over the past seven days.

In May, at its peak the virus was killing a little over two people a day in Loudoun; currently the virus is killing a Loudouner approximately every other day. Thursday there were two deaths reported. In total, 138 deaths in Loudoun have been attributed to the virus, according to Health Department tallies.

However, Loudoun is doing better than the state and country at large; on those levels, the pandemic is setting grim new records almost every day. Currently daily new infections in Virginia are at their highest-ever level, 1,823 a day on average, already approaching double the late May peak of 1,195 new infections a day.

Find more information and resources, such as best practices and testing sites, at Loudoun.gov/covid19.