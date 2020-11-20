Lombardi Launches EL Strategic

Erin Lombardi, former director of business development at Tarara Winery, has launched her own consulting firm, EL Strategic. The new company focuses on providing business development, brand engagement and broker services to small businesses.

Lombardi joined the Tarara team in 2017 and quickly became known in agritourism circles for her dynamic, high-energy style. Lombardi is an ambassador for the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce and was named Ambassador of the Year in 2019.This year, she’s nominated for the Chamber’s Community Leadership Award in the Young Professional category. Winners will be announced at the Chamber’s annual meeting in January. Lombardi is a member of the board of trustees for the Visit Loudoun Foundation, which offers scholarships for Loudoun students working toward tourism-related degrees. Lombardi, who lives near Lovettsville with her family, made Loudoun’s 40 Under 40 list last year and was selected as a member of the 2021 Leadership Loudoun class.

For more information on EL Strategic, go tohttps://elstrategic.com/orhttps://www.facebook.com/ELStrategic.