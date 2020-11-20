One Family Brewing Seeks Lovettsville Annexation

One Family Brewing is expected to officially request the Town of Lovettsville annex its 27-acre property just south of town off Berlin Turnpike.

Brewery owner David Keuhner on Thursday night presented the Town Council with his plans to construct a brewery, dining area, farm-to-table restaurant, event center, rental cabins and dog park on the property. To make that happen, he’s asking town leaders to begin considering an annexation that would allow his property access to municipal water and sewer service.

Keuhner, who managed multiple Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses in the 1990s, is planning an up-to 10,000-square-foot brewery where he’ll brew all kinds of beer, including those that incorporate fruit, wine grapes, whiskey, rum and wine. Keuhner also plans to open a farm-to-table restaurant featuring food from farms within 100 miles of the brewery, and to sell wine.

Plans call for a two-story 5,400-square-foot main dining area with 300 seats split between indoor and outdoor locations. Keuhner estimates 2,000 people will visit the brewery weekly.

The brewery and dining area will be set up on seven acres of the property.

On the remaining 20 acres, Keuhner plans to farm the land and set up rental cabins and a dog park that would be managed by brewery staff.

He’s also planning to open an event center to host weddings, corporate events, team-building exercises, wine and beer dinners, private fundraising events and cooking demonstrations. Keuhner also wants to open the county’s first on-premises smokehouse.

“As much as we can do on the property, the better,” Keuhner said. “We want people to have a full experience. … This is just not about selling suds and pouring pints of beer. This is providing an entire customer experience.”

But some of the amenities Keuhner is proposing might not be allowed under the town’s Zoning Ordinance, which stipulates that any property annexed into the town limits is automatically zoned Commercial and Residential Annexation District, which does not allow for lodgings or a dog park.

To skirt those restrictions, Keuhner might request the town annex the seven acres proposed for the brewery and dining area and keep the other 20 acres for farming, cabins and other town zoning-restricted amenities in the county’s AR-1 Zoning District, which could allow for those uses.

Keuhner purchased the property in February 2019 with the intent to open a brewery, but those plans were sidelined when he realized he needed municipal utility service.

Even without have a brewhouse constructed, he has already brewed and sold thousands of cans, and nearly 200 kegs, of beer.

Last year, he teamed up with Loudoun-based Dynasty Brewing Co. to brew the Fall Harvest IPA, which incorporated 40 pounds of hand-picked Loudoun hops. One-hundred cases and 10 kegs of the beer sold out upon release.

One Family also teamed up with Pennsylvania-based Funk Brewing to brew the Family Times chocolate vanilla stout ale. Brewed at Old Bust Head Brewing Co. in Vint Hill, 220 cases and 20 kegs of that beer also sold out upon release.

One Family in January this year also partnered with Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d Brewing Co. to brew the Gold Star Series American Pale Ale. Three-hundred cases and 34 kegs of that beer sold out in two hours. That beer also helped fund the region’s first Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, which Keuhner unveiled on his Lovettsville-area property on Sept. 11.

That memorial honors the mothers, fathers and families of America’s fallen soldiers—commonly referred to as Gold Star families. Close to 50 families of fallen veterans visited the property for that unveiling, the largest gathering of such families for a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument ever, Keuhner said.

Keuhner, whose family has combined more than 100 years of military service, also teamed up with Funk Brewing in April to brew The Fallen IPA, the labels of which feature the names of more than 60 military veterans who died in combat. The beer is being distributed in seven states and has already sold 2,400 cases and 120 kegs, with some of the proceeds benefitting the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation—the organization behind the nation’s 75 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments.

Aside from beer, Keuhner and a few friends also honored the nation’s fallen veterans by planting hundreds of American flags into the ground, along with a large wooden cross to pay homage to their Christian faith, on the brewery property in April. On Memorial Day, the one Family team read aloud the names of each fallen veteran whose memory was represented by one of the flags.

Keuhner and his One Family team next year will also launch the One Family Gives nonprofit, which will work to help families in need. Every day the brewery is open, 100% of the proceeds from beer sales off one tap will benefit that foundation. In 2018, the team drove two trucks of supplies to help Hurricane Florence victims in Wilmington, NC. In January 2019 and 2020, they also handed out hundreds of bags of clothes to area homeless shelters.

