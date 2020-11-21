Leesburg Tweaks Holiday Events

As with so many things in 2020, the Town of Leesburg’s popular holiday events will look a bit different this year.

The town’s annual Christmas and Holiday Parade will be replaced by a special drive-through event on the following weekend. The “Glitter and Glow Drive Thru” will feature stationary floats decorated by the local community for the holiday and winter season. The free event will take place from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Freedom Park.

Parade participation is open to the public but applications are required to be submitted no later than Nov. 30. The application can be found online.

Float participants will be automatically entered in the “Holiday in Lights” contest sponsored by Loudoun Now. The best overall light decorated float will have their name engraved on the “Holiday in Lights” trophy, which is displayed at Town Hall.

The town will again host its annual tree lighting ceremony on the Town Green in front of Town Hall, scheduled this year for Thursday, Dec. 3. However, the pomp and circumstance of previous years will be replaced by a closed-to-the-public event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of attending in person, the public can tune in to a live broadcast on the Town of Leesburg, Virginia Facebook page beginning at 6 p.m. The broadcast is expected to feature holiday songs, a visit from Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, along with a special message from Mayor Kelly Burk.

And the Holiday Fine Arts and Craft Show, traditionally held in Ida Lee Park Recreation Center, will this year be an outdoor event. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, more than 30 local and regional artisans will exhibit at Freedom Park, located at 101 Colonel Grenata Circle, SE. Admission and parking for the show are free, but face masks will be required to enter.

All events are subject to change due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. For more information and updates, go to leesburgva.gov/holidaysinleesburg.

