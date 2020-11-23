BURG Family Reunion Club Distributes 130 Turkeys

A Leesburg group made it their mission Saturday to ensure that local families had their Thanksgiving meal centerpiece.

The “BURG” Family Reunion Club, a nonprofit organization based in Leesburg whose mission is to preserve the memories of Black descendants of Leesburg, and support the current communities of native Black-Americans residing in the town, distributed 130 turkeys to local families outside of the Leesburg Walmart on Saturday. According to Irvin Greene, president of the “BURG” Family Reunion Club, the nonprofit worked with parent liaisons at local schools to find a list of families to benefit with the turkeys.

“It went very well,” he said of Saturday’s distribution. “We were pleased with the turnout and just to see the faces of people being happy that they are able to receive a Thanksgiving turkey…it just went beautiful.”

Greene said the organization is planning to distribute another round of turkeys for the upcoming Christmas holiday, and also will include toys and bicycles for children. The “BURG” hopes to continue its giving tradition throughout the year, with stuff-the-bus campaigns eyed for the spring and late summer for food items and school supplies, respectively.

The organization is also gearing up for its first annual Juneteenth celebration, currently planned for Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Ida Lee Park. Just this year, Gov. Ralph Northam, along with other governors throughout the country, declared the annual celebration marking the end of slavery as a state holiday.

