Loudoun Education Association Again Urges Halt in Expanding In-Person Learning

Loudoun Education Association leaders are pressing the school division to put a halt on the expansion of in-person learning, stating during a Saturday night virtual rally that on-campus conditions are not yet safe.

Starting next Tuesday,approximately 8,300 students in grades 3-5 and seniors at the Academy of Science and the Academy of Engineering and Technology are scheduled to begin hybrid classes, with two days of in-person instruction each week. They’ll join about 3,600 students with disabilities, preschool and pre-kindergarten students and some English language learners and another 6,900 students in grades K-2 who already have returned to class as part of the hybrid program. Under current plans, middle and high school students will begin hybrid classes at the start of the second semester, Jan. 21.

LEA President Sandy Sullivan said that, based on the experiences so far, adopted safety protocols are not consistently followed, training has been inadequate, and personal protective equipment is lacking.

Standing outside the School Administration Building in Broadlands, where a planned “Enlightenment Rally”rally was scaled back to a Facebook Live broadcast because of COVID-19 concerns, Sullivan was joined by other LEA leaders who read statements by school staff members that raised a variety of concerns about on-campus safety and the lack of clarity for personnel policies governing those who are at high-risk from the virus, who must quarantine because of a possible exposure, or who become infected on the job. View the comments here.

Sullivan said educators are looking forward to getting back to the classroom and are working as hard as ever to make distance learning work well for their students.

“As much as our educators want to be back in person, it is critically important that it is done in a safe manner. When questions regarding the return to school go unanswered, when answers to our questions change, when protocols are not followed, when those protocols are not enforced, our educators are put at risk and continuity of instruction is not possible,” she said. “Some worksites are following and enforcing protocols, but not all. And when not all worksites provide a safe teaching and learning environment we are at risk.”

The event was attended in person by School Board member Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge), with several other board members watching online.

Serotkin said he was not totally surprised by the concerns about inconsistent adherence to the adopted safety protocols but expressed confidence that school leaders are doing what is required to support safe in-person learning.

“We have 95 schools plus additional worksites all throughout the county. I think a lot of worksites are doing a great job in trying to keep up with the safety protocols that have been put in place, but if there are worksites that aren’t then absolutely that’s something we need to address and take a look at to allow out educators to be as safe as possible,” he said.

“We want all of our worksites to follow the protocols we put in place and if there are ones that aren’t, we’ll need to take a look at that and figure out how to correct it.”

“The protocols we’ve put in place follow the CDC and state guidelines with very limited exceptions. So, we’re following what the experts and agencies have told schools to do in order to be able to open safely.”

The LEA is encouraging concerned parents to sign a petition highlighting the concerns and to post on social media with #lcpsitsnotsafe.

Barring action by the School Board, which has a meeting scheduled Nov. 30, or by Superintendent Eric Williams, the next round of hybrid expansion is expected to move ahead Dec. 1.

The School Board last week adopted a circuit breaker policy that would suspend in-person learning ifthe number of new cases per 100,000 residents exceeds 200 during a 14-day period and the positivity rate of coronavirus tests reaches 10%. The number of new cases has exceeded that threshold in recent weeks—it is 227.1 today—but the 14-day positivity rate has held in the 8% range.