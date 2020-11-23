Rouge Celebrates 18 Years on King Street

When Anita and Frank Henry opened Rouge Boutique and Spa on South King in 2002, they were the new kids on a block occupied by some of the town’s longest standing retailers. As they celebrated their 18thanniversary Sunday, only one business, China King, has been in operation longer.

In addition to a full line of bath and beauty products and spa treatments, Anita’s training as a perfumist allows her to offer pure custom fragrances to her clients. Providing customization for everything from body butter, sugar scrubs, lotions, serums, bath fizzies, shave oils sets Rouge apart from other boutiques and make the business a reginal destination.