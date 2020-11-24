LCPS Chief of Staff Tapped for North Carolina Superintendent’s Post

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Board of Education on Monday announced the hiring of Loudoun County Public Schools Chief of Staff Nyah Hamlettas its new superintendent.

The announcement follows news that Loudoun Superintendent Eric Williams is leaving to take a superintendent job with a Houston, TX, area school division.

Hamlett has served as Superintendent Eric Williams’ chief of staff since 2019.Prior to joining Loudoun’s staff, she spent 12 years with the Henrico County Public Schools at both the school and central office levels, including serving five years as assistant superintendent for instructional support. She began her career as a special education teacher in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Hamlett is expected to begin her new job Jan. 1.

According to theannouncement by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools, she was selected from among 36 candidates.“We are certain that Dr. Hamlett’s demonstrated commitment to equity, communication, and transparency makes her selection a strong choice for our schools and our community,” Board Chairwoman Mary Ann Wolf stated.