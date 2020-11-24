Outdoor Seating Business Grants Open

Loudoun restaurants and beverage establishments are encouraged to apply for a grant that can help keep their customers comfortable in the forthcoming winter months, as outdoor seating continues to be the more attractive option in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new Loudoun Is Ready Outdoor Seating Grant program, which opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, was designed to provide up to $5,000 in funding to approximately 50 businesses. Applications will be considered on a rolling basis and the application window will close once it becomes apparent that the funds have been awarded. The grants are intended to offset the costs associated with outdoor seating, including tents, heating systems and heating fuel. Businesses can be reimbursed for previous purchases since March 1, or the grants can pay on invoice for orders businesses make.

The Board of Supervisors allocated $250,000 of CARES Act funding for the grants.

Businesses are encouraged to apply that can demonstrate the following:

That they are a for-profit business operating a restaurant, winery, brewery, distillery or tasting room that is located in Loudoun County; That they are permitted or approved for outdoor seating, and have incurred costs since March 1, for a tent, heater and/or ongoing expenses such as heater fuel; That they have not received funding for similar expenses from any of the incorporated towns in Loudoun.

To learn more about the Loudoun County outdoor seating grants or apply, go toLoudounBusinessFund.org.