2 Awarded for Innovative Teaching

Kindergarten teaching assistant Tracy Herbstritt of Creighton’s Corner Elementary and second grade teacher Cindy Case of Frederick Douglass Elementary were recently named Tech4Learning Innovative Educators.

The program recognizes the work that exceptional classroom teachers, trainers, aides, community organizations and principals are doing with Tech4Learning products.

Herbstritt and Case join another 65 educators from across the United States and Canada in earning the recognition after submitting an application that included their philosophy of education and a successful project and explained student response to class activities and how the project connected hard-to-reach students with the learning.