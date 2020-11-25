Greenway Opens Registration for Charity Run

The Dulles Greenway has opened registration for its inauguralRun the Greenway5K and 10K race.

The race will take place on Saturday, May 1 and start at the Dulles Greenway’s Mainline Toll Plaza. There will also bean 800-meter Kids Fun Run and a virtual race option.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Loudoun nonprofits, includingECHO,Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter,Loudoun Free Clinic,Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy, andLoudoun YMCA.

“We are excited to welcome the region’s runners and their families to the first annual Run the Greenway race,” stated TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton. “We are honored to partner with and invest in local organizations that are making positive contributions to our community.”

To register, go torunsignup.com/Race/VA/Dulles/RunTheGreenway.