Loudoun NJROTC Applications Open

Applications for the Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps 2021-22 school year program will begin at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

Applications are open to current Loudoun County Public Schools eighth-graders and will be available through Jan. 22.Private-school or home-schooled students must apply to be a student with LCPS at their zoned school prior to completing the NJROTC application.

NJROTC is the only military science program in the school division. It is located at Loudoun County High School and students accepted into the program transfer to that school for their high school careers.

For more information, go to lcps.org/cte and follow the Military Science link.