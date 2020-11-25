Lucille D. Sheppard, 82

Lucille D. Sheppard, age 82, of Leesburg, VA, passed to eternal life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Nursing & Rehab.

Lucille is survived by two sisters, Alcinda Chinn of Purcellville, VA, and Teresa Grigsby (Stanley) of Leesburg, VA; three brothers, Paul I. Chinn (Angela) of Herndon, VA, Charles Chinn and Erick Chinn of Purcellville, VA; andclose loving cousins, Evelyn Wilkins of Lithia Springs, GA, Betty Lucas of Purcellville, VA, and Barbara “Sally” Thomas of Round O, SC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Private graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Grace Annex United Methodist Church Cemetery, 18186 Lincoln Road, Lincoln, VA 20160.

[Lyles Funeral Service]