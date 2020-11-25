Tunis H. Campbell, 1927-2020

Tunis H. Campbell, age 93, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 27, 1927, in Leesburg, Virginia and lived in Loudoun County his entire life.

Tunis honorably served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from Safeway in 1990 after 45 years. He also owned and operated Campbell Used Cars, Inc. in Leesburg.

Tunis was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and bowling in his younger years. Tunis was a member of the Leesburg Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and usher. He was a lifetime member of the Moose Club. Tunis is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Doris W. Campbell; his daughter, The Honorable Deborah C. Welsh (Dennis); grandson, Taylor C. Welsh (Nancy); granddaughter, Dr. Lyndsay W. Welsh; great-grandson Winston G. Chamblin; and his brother, Rufus A. Campbell.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory to Capital Caring Health, 3180 Fairview Park Drive, Suite 500, Falls Church, Virginia 22042 https://www.capitalcar- ing.org/get-involved/donate/; Leesburg Baptist Church, 835 Lee Avenue SW, Leesburg, Virginia 20175; or SmileTrain https://my.smiletrain.org/donation/donate/givenow.