Coalition Awarded Gold for Veterans Hiring

The Leesburg-basedCoalition to Salute America’s Heroeswas among the recipients of the 2020 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during an award ceremony at the U.S. Department of Labor.The Coalition earned the GoldAward.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes job creators that successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

“There are no harder-working or more dedicated individuals than U.S. Veterans, so of course the Coalition hires them,” stated David Walker, president and CEO of the Coalition, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rebuilding the lives of severely wounded veterans of the global War on Terror. “We’re proud to be recognized with this award, along with so many other companies and organizations across the land that recognize the unique talents, strengths and skills offered by our Veterans, and are wise enough to offer these amazing men and women an opportunity to shine.”

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is based on a number of criteria, ranging from veteran hiring and retention to providing veteran-specific resources, leadership programming, dedicated human resources, and compensation and tuition assistance programs, with requirements varying for large, medium, and small employers.

Learn more about the coalition atsaluteheroes.org.