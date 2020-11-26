Deborah Paige Beaver, 1952-2020

Deborah Paige Beaver, 68 of Berryville, Virginia passed on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Virginia.

Born Thursday, July 24, 1952, in Leesburg VA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Beaver and the late Anna Beaver. Deborah grew up on South King Street in Leesburg and attended Loudoun County High School.

Deborah worked as an office manager at Beaver Sheet Metal for years, she then went to work for VDOT as an office assistant for Project Development, there she remained with VDOT for over twenty-seven years. Surrounded by the company of her co-workers whom Deborah was very fond of.

Supporting her native teams, Deborah loved the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals. Among other pastimes, Deborah loved spending time with her family and her many friends. She loved the company of her many nieces and nephews, whom are all saddened by the loss of Deborah.

Surviving are brothers, Thomas S. Beaver (Bonnie) of Leesburg, VA, John Beaver (Tonya) of Inwood, WV and Ross Beaver (Bonnie) of Ruckersville, VA, sisters, Bobbi Beaver Williams (Donald) of Leesburg, VA, Peggy (Bill) Hummer of Sterling, VA, Betty Cooper of Bowie, MD, Sharon Jackson (Donald) of Hamilton, VA, Beverly Brown of Fredericksburg, VA and Jan Beaver of South Riding, VA.

She was predeceased by brothers, James Lloyd Beaver and Charles Edwin Beaver, sisters, Elizabeth Hough and Nancy Milbourn.

A funeral service was held on Thursday at Leesburg Union Cemetery. Interment was in Leesburg Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.