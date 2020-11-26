Giving the Gift of Books? Think Local!

If you’re thinking literary for the holidays, here are just a few new releases for kids and adults from local authors.

Local author and philanthropist​Karen Schaufeld’s new children’s book “Vultures: A Love Story” is scheduled for release this spring. Schaufeld published her first children’s book “The Lollipop Tree” in 2014. She followed up with “Larry and Bob” in 2016 and “How to Eat a Peach” in 2019. Go tokarenschaufeld.comfor details.

Purcellville author Barbara Leary’s children’s book “The Climbing Tree” (illustrated by Serbian artist Marrieta Gal), was awarded first place in the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards in the children’s picture book category. “The Climbing Tree” was published in 2019 and was inspired by Leary’s oldest granddaughter Eleanor learning how to climb a tree. Leary’s other children’s “Virginia Loves Dogs” and “Caroline and the Not-Mamma” were also inspired by her granddaughters. Go to coquinakids.com for more information.

Bluemont author Rita Mace Walston’s novel, “Paper & Ink, Flesh & Blood,” followsMargaux Locke’s journey to uncover the bitter truth about her late husband and save her beloved land through a story of love, loss, and danger. Go to ritamacewalston.com for details.

Loudoun author’s A.K. Spurway’s first children’s book “Ack: The Nantucket Duckling” was released in September. It’s a timely story about a duckling who struggles with being different only to later discover that being different is actually pretty wonderful. Check it out at nanducket.com.

Hamilton native Kiley Gannaway’s comedic coming of age memoir “Squeezing Lemons” was released this summer. The memoir tackles some of Gannaway’s funniest and most embarrassing moments from early high school through her mid-20s. “Squeezing Lemons” is available at amazon.com.

Ashburn-based romance author Karla Kratovil, who specializes in “heat, history and happy endings,” has a new book “Thief of My Heart” published this fall. It’s the second in her Hearts of Stoneleigh Manor series. The first book in the series “Captain of My Heart” came out earlier this year. Go to karlakratovil.com to learn more.

Leesburg-area author Susan Butler Colwell has launched pre-orders for her metaphysical fiction novel, “The Summerlands,” which features hunky archangels, the four elementals, the afterlife, souls on a mission in human form, demons, magic, witches, dragons, immortals, and the king of the underworld in a joyride through mystical worlds, dark secrets, spiritual truths and every kind of love. Learn more at susanbutlercolwell.com.