John Henry “Muttie” Middleton, 1924-2020

John Henry“Muttie” Middleton age 96 of Leesburg, VA, departed this life Nov. 16 at the home of his daughter. He was born in Waterford, VA, on Oct. 4, 1924, to Louise Bailey and Patrick Middleton.

Muttie was educated in the Loudoun County Public Schools. He attended the Waterford Elementary School prior to entering Douglass High in Leesburg. He was an outstanding athlete, excelling in basketball and baseball.After graduating from Douglass High, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He was an amphibious truck driver. He was honorably discharged from the army in 1946.

Mr. Middleton returned home and married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Alice Jones.They moved to a section of Leesburg known as Waverly Heights.“Mr. Muttie,” as the children in the “Heights” affectionately called him, was a strong and gentle parent figure.In the Waverly community, the parents often shared in overseeing and disciplining, when necessary, any of the children.

He and Miss Margaret raised their three children, sons, Barry and Michael and daughter, Winifred.

John worked for many years for the federal government.He commuted many hours to Fort George G. Meade in Maryland.He carpooled daily, without complaint, to provide a good life for his family. This career offered many opportunities for international travel. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed returning to many countries previously visited, sharing them with Margaret, his wife of 73 years.

He was actively involved in many community organizations. He loved the Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association and was treasurer for the MLK Committee.He was very involved in planning for the MLK Marches.He was a life-long member of the NAACP, a board member and caretaker of the Mt. Zion Community Cemetery and a member of the Loudoun County Branch of the Fraternal Organization of Freemasonry. He attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church and gave generously. He has been honored as a veteran of World War II and recently was given the Ms. Mary Wiley Award as the eldest male member of our community.

John leaves to mourn his wife Margaret; daughter, Winifred Thornton (James) of Leesburg; grandchildren, Crystal Lange (Ben) of Knightdale, NC; Muthoka Nelson of Martinsburg, WV, great grandchildren, Carsten, Zoe, Soren and Gabrie of Knightdale, NC. He also leaves to mourn a devoted goddaughter, Pauletta Harrison (Steve) of Knoxville, TN and many friendships in the Loudoun County community.

John Middleton shared many gifts. He will be greatly missed and always remembered. A graveside celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, November 21stat Mt. Zion Community Cemetery at 200 Old Waterford Road, NW, Leesburg.

Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, the family will be complying with social distancing and no more than 25 people in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Loudoun Douglass Alumni Association, or MLK Committee or the Loudoun branch of the NAACP. The family thanks the community for their prayers and support.

