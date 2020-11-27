Loudoun County Parkway Traffic Signal Work Begins

Traffic signal work at the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and George Washington Boulevard is scheduled to begin Monday, Nov. 30, weather permitting.

Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about five days, ending the week of Dec. 6. It will include removing the existing temporary traffic signals and installing four new traffic signal poles, mast arms, signal heads, pedestrian poles and other related activities work.

That will lead to flagging operations, lane closures and temporary traffic stoppages while installing the mast arms and poles over traffic.Traffic stoppage are expected to last for about five minutes.

More information about this project, including a link to sign up for project updates, can be found atloudoun.gov/riversideparkway.