Thiele Named Art Teacher of the Year

Bethany Thiele, who teaches sixth- and eighth-grade 3-D Art at Brambleton Middle School, is the Northern Virginia Region of the Virginia Art Education Association’s Middle School Art Educator of the Year.

Thiele has been middle school art teacher in Loudoun for 15 years. She taught for 11 years at Sterling Middle School before helping open Brambleton Middle School as its lead art teacher in 2017. She has taught with her husband, Ryan, who teaches sixth- and eighth-grade art, at both Sterling Middle and Brambleton.

She regularly shares students’ art on Instagram, @brambleton_art, and her YouTube channel,youtube.com/user/BLTful.