Campaign Promotes Black-owned Businesses During Holidays

As holiday shopping gears up this week, the folks at Loudoun Shops Black are encouraging shoppers to consider supporting local Black-owned businesses.

The website LoudounShopsBlack.com features more than 150 locally owned businesses—from restaurants and retail shops to salons and fitness studios. The businesses are organized by category, making it easy to locate and support the many Black-owned businesses in Loudoun County.

Shopping small and local not only keeps dollars within Loudoun, but it also means shoppers can find more unique gifts. Consider picking up organic elderberry syrup or seasonal tea from Henderson Holistic Health. Shop for active wear at Fab & Fit or for handmade accessories at Posh Couture or Sow Cole Creations. Create a gift basket with treats from Popcorn Monkey or Chantel’s Bakery. Buy a gift card to Temple Training, Mix & Melt Studios, or Cork & Keg Tours. Or leave the cooking up to Johnny Ray’s Sultry Soul Food, 12 Tables Elegant Dining, Lady K’s Catering or one of the many restaurants or chefs featured on LoudounShopsBlack.com.

The volunteers who launchedLoudounShopsBlack.comearlier this year said they wanted to provide a resource for those who want to be intentional with their dollars, resulting in job creation and more opportunity.

“This is an easy way to make a big impact right in our backyard,” the Loudoun Shops Black board said in a statement. “Let’s make it part of our families’ way of life, and just another way that we shop local and love Loudoun.”