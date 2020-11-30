Hope for the Holidays Concert Planned Dec. 19

While most holiday events have been canceled this year, a coalition of musicians and community leaders is planning a special concert to raise funds for nonprofits serving children in Loudoun.

BENEFIT’s “Hope for the Holidays” online holiday music special will be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 19. The pre-recorded event will be available for viewing onBENEFIT’s Facebook pageand YouTube Live from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Established in 2017,Bands Empowering Nonprofits with Engagement and Fundraising Improving Tomorrow has hosted several music festivals and events to assist Loudoun County nonprofits that serve children. In 2019, BENEFIT debuted the successful Crossroads Music Festival featuring 21 artists and bands performing original music in seven downtown Leesburg venues. While the organization was not able to hold its live music events this year, it devised the online holiday special as a way continue its mission to help nonprofits.

The Hope for the Holidays music special will be reminiscent of classic television specials. Set against the backdrop of Morven Park, the pre-recorded program will showcase performances by several Loudoun County musicians including:Juliana MacDowell,Emma Rowley,Jason Masi,King Street,Gary Smallwood,The Loudoun County High School String Quartet, andThe Master Singers of Virginia.

“We truly appreciate Morven Park hosting us to film this holiday music special so that we are able to bring Hope for the Holidays into the homes of our local and global community,” said Ara Bagdasarian, co-founder of BENEFIT. “When faced with the challenges of organizing an event during the pandemic, we had to think outside of the box to safely support nonprofit organizations and provide them with the assistance they need.”

Funds raised through the 2020 Hope for the Holidays online music special will be awarded to seven nonprofit organizations in Loudoun County:Loudoun Cares,Loudoun Citizens for Social Justice/Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS),Loudoun Literacy Council,INMED Partnerships for Children,Project Horse Empowerment Center,theRyan Bartel Foundation,andWomen Giving Back.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the 2020 Hope for the Holidays online music special may contact BENEFIT atinfo@benefit.liveor visit theSponsor pageon BENEFIT’s website atBENEFIT.live.

“The mission of BENEFIT is to help raise funds and awareness for nonprofits that serve children in Loudoun County, and needs are greater this year,” said Amy Bobchek, co-founder of BENEFIT. “We hope that everyone will tune in from the comfort of their homes Dec. 19, enjoy an evening of great music, and help us raise funds for these nonprofit organizations and the children they serve.”

“We are excited to have BENEFIT produce this holiday special in Leesburg,” said Leesburg Mayor Kelly Burk. “We can all use some hope for the holidays and this online holiday music special is a great way to help support our community and these nonprofit organizations. When you give, you receive so much more in return. Let’s all give some hope this holiday season.”

For more information about BENEFIT’s 2020 Hope for the Holidays online music special, visitBENEFIT.live.