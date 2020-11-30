Loudoun Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Cases

Amid a record level of testing, Loudoun is seeing increasing COVID-19 caseloads and hospitalizations, reflecting a spike in infections across the nation.

Over the weekend, the seven-day rolling average of new daily cases crossed the 100 benchmark for the first time since May 30. Also, the cumulative number of Loudoun cases crossed 10,000, reaching 10,049.

The average number of coronavirus patients in local hospitals reached 38, climbing toward the record of 42 that was experienced May 30. Since the onset of the pandemic, 556 Loudoun patients have been hospitalized and 143 deaths have been linked to the virus. Of the fatal cases, 85 percent have involved residents age 70 and older.

While those numbers are concerning, another key measure continued to hold steady. The seven-day average positivity rate of COVID-19 tests was at 8.5%. That metric has hovered around the 8% mark for most of November.

The 14-day positivity average, one of two key figures used by school leaders to determine whether in-person classes may continue, has fallen to 7.6%. The School Board has set a 10% positivity rate—when combined with an average of more than 200 new cases per 100,000 population in a 14-day period—as the circuit breaker for classroom activities. Over the past two weeks, Loudoun has seen 284 new cases per 100,000 residents.

The latest caseload and positivity rates follow as record wave of virus testing, fueled by a series of free public testing events sponsored by the county government in recent weeks. The average number of testing encounters has climbed over 1,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March. The previous record, 866, was set in June. Through most of the pandemic Loudoun has averaged about 600 tests per day.