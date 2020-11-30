Work Continues on Lovettsville Town Office

The 45-year-old Lovettsville town office got a facelift Monday, as crews gutted the interior to make way for larger Town Council chambers.

Work continues on the town office project, which is seeing Fuog/InterBuild install a 2,125-square-foot town office addition next door to the existing 1,250-square-foot office for nearly $500,000. That building is in place and all the town staff’s furniture has been moved in, but the town is still waiting on an occupancy permit to move in. Interim Town Manager Sam Finz said that should come in by or before the middle of the month. In the meantime, staffers are working from home.

Crews tore down the walls in Lovettsville’s 45-year-old town office Nov. 30. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]

Fuog/InterBuild installed a 2,125-square-foot Lovettsville town office addition next door to the existing 1,250-square-foot office for nearly $500,000. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]