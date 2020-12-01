Eyetopia Marks 18th Anniversary

On Saturday, Paige Buscema and her team at Eyetopia celebrated 18 years of converting area residents to fashion plates with the choice of bold eyeware tailored as much to their facial features and personality as to the strength of their eyesight.

A professional optician for 30 years, Buscema launched Eyetopia in 2002 in a shop on West Loudoun Street and soon moved to a larger space at her current location at 223 E. Market St. in Leesburg’s historic district. Today, the boutique offers an extensive inventory of optical products as well as items of personal style, and gifts.

Learn more at eyetopiainc.com.