Grants Support 20 Animal Rescues

The Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund and the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties have awarded $46,000 in grants to 20 nonprofit animal rescue organizations in Loudoun County and across Virginia.

Landsrath founded the Animal Rescue Fund of Virginia as an independent organization in 2008, distributing more than $1 million to Virginia-based animal rescue organizations before shutting down grantmaking operations in 2017. Her husband and friends created the Ursula Landsrath Animal Rescue Fund within the Community Foundation at her passing in 2019. Last year, the fund granted $34,700 to animal welfare nonprofits.

Included among the new grant recipients aretheBlue Ridge Wildlife Center ($2,000); the Community Cat Alliance ($2,000); the Equine Rescue League ($5,000); the Humane Society of Loudoun County ($4,000); and the Middleburg Humane Foundation ($3,000).