Nightly Lanes Closures Begin on East Market St.

Rt. 7 between the Leesburg Bypass and River Creek Parkway will have nightly lane closures over the next two weeks as crews install beams for the Battlefield Parkway overpass, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Eastbound lane closures are planned for this week, and will include intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes. Through Thursday, Dec. 3, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with traffic stoppages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and all lanes reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. On Friday, Dec. 4, up to two lanes will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each will occur between midnight and 4 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 9 a.m.

Nightly westbound lane closures are planned Monday, Dec. 7, through Friday, Dec. 11. From Monday through Thursday, lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with traffic stoppages between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., and all lanes reopened to traffic by 5 a.m. On Friday, up to two lanes will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Intermittent traffic stoppages lasting up to 20 minutes each will occur between midnight and 4 a.m. All lanes will reopen to traffic by 9 a.m.

The entire project is scheduled to be complete in fall 2021. For details go tovirginiadot.org/route7battlefield.