Still Needed: 500 Angels; Salvation Army Looking for Help with Annual Toy Collection

Five hundred area children are still in need of support for the upcoming holiday season.

The Salvation Army of Loudoun County announced this week that it is still seeking sponsors for 500 of its Angel Tree children.

The Angel Tree Program, along with The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign, is one of the nonprofit’s highest-profile Christmas efforts. Each year, hundreds of local children benefit from gifts donated by residents or businesses, who often select their “angel” ornaments off a tree at a local store with a list full of their Christmas wishes, usually toys or clothes.

“Currently, we are facing an enormous challenge with almost 500 children who are on our list with no one to adopt them. We are desperate this year,” stated Advisory Board Chairman Tom Gatewood. “Last year, most of the children’s names were claimed within two to three weeks. This year, with a greater need than ever before due to the pandemic, we are concerned that some children won’t have a Christmas. We need our community, more than ever, to adopt children.”

This year, in addition to the Angel Trees placed around local shopping destinations, the Salvation Army is making it as simple as going online to choose an angel to adopt athttps://tsamm.org/angeltree/adopt.dpi. The nonprofit’s Walmart Angel Tree registry can be found atwalmart.com/registry/registryforgood/6E88983B-2F34-4980-8B6B-4D6ECFC543A1/view. Those who are interested in adopting 10 or more angels can contact 703-771-3371, or email atangeltreeloudoun@gmail.com.

All gifts must be returned to The Salvation Army office, 10 Cardinal Park, SE Leesburg, VA 20175 no later than Wednesday, Dec. 9 The office is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions, call 703-771-3371.