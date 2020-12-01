Williams Hiring by Texas School Division Finalized

The departure of Superintendent Eric Williams to take a new job leading a school division near Houston, TX, has been confirmed, following a mandated waiting period after he was named the sole finalist for the post.

After six and a half years leading Loudoun County Public Schools, Williams’ final day on the job will be Jan. 6.

School Board Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) made the announcement Tuesday night.

The board has held a series of closed sessions to interview candidates to serve as the interim superintendent while a months-long national search is conducted.

Sheridan said the selection of an interim superintendent would be announced this month.