Jeffrey Lyndon Neff passed away on Nov. 6, 2020 at Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, VA after a very long illness.

Jeff was predeceased in death by his uncle Clyde; aunts Nancy and Ila; brother, Anthony; sister, Teresa; and his stepfather. He is survived by his mother, Juanita Hanson; twin sons Jakob and Joshua; sister, Billlie Kirk; aunts and uncles Justin and Jan, Bill and Susie, Ron and Jean; and aunts Inez and Patsy and uncle Gerald.

Jeffrey was a multi-talented young man and wonderful caregiver to his brother, sister and stepfather.

Jeff will be missed by all that knew and loved him, but missed and loved by no one more than his mother.