Loudoun Board Moves Toward Westpark Purchase

A local government may be buying the former Westpark Golf Club property after all.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted 8-0-1 Tuesday night to authorize staff to forward a letter of interest to the property owner to acquire 134.25 acres of the former golf club land.

The more than 50-year-old Leesburg golf club first went up for sale in August 2017, and since then had been an object of affection for some on the Town Council interested in preserving the land as a park. But a tight budget, high estimates for both acquiring and maintaining the land, and ultimately the lack of a council majority interested in further pursuing the purchase ultimately spelled the end of the town’s pursuit of the property.

Along the way, Cal Atlantic, and later Lennar Homes, first put a contract on the property with plans to develop a residential subdivision there. When that application did not find council support the homebuilder backed out of the sale. JK Moving and Services CEO and local land conservationist Chuck Kuhn was most recently tied to a pursuit of the property. Following Tuesday night’s board action, his continued interest in the property was not immediately known.

In making a motion following a closed session to pursue purchase of the property, Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd said the town had approached the county government with a request for county assistance on the purchase. Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) credited Mayor Kelly Burk with making the first phone call. He also thanked county staff for the fast action on the potential purchase, though he acknowledged there is still “a ways to go.”

“The Town Council has identified this as one of their projects they’d like to see preserved as a park. The fact that the county is considering negotiations with the owner is a great step forward to ensuring that Westpark remains a park and open for the public to use as a passive park,” Burk said Wednesday. “If this is the way to do it we would welcome it.”

Supervisor Matthew Letourneau (R-Dulles) was absent for the board vote.