Aldie Man Convicted of Felony Embezzlement; to Repay Youth Soccer Club $52K

Jeffery Kern today pleaded guilty to felony embezzlement for stealing money from the Old Dominion Football Club.

Under the terms of a plea deal with county prosecutors, Circuit Court Judge Stephen E. Sincavage sentenced Kern, 41, to seven years in prison with all of that time suspended for 10 years. Sincavage also required Kern to pay restitution to the club in the amount of $51,942.54 by Dec. 5, 2023. During the first year, he is required to pay back $500 each month. In the second year, he will pay back $1,500 each month and in the third year he’ll pay back $2,250 each month. Kern will remain on supervised probation for all three years.

He also is required to perform 100 hours of community service within the next 12 months and is prohibited from having any form of contact with members of the Old Dominion Football Club or the Loudoun Youth Soccer Club.

After being sentenced on Thursday, Kern said he sincerely regretted his actions and that the whole experience had been “humbling.”

“I fully intend to see this through with integrity and honesty,” he said. “This is a chance to find humbleness and humility and move on.”

Kern worked as a travel team coach with the club and his wife, Berkeley Kern, volunteered with and was an authorized user of one of the club’s bank accounts. Investigators found the couple had stolen more than $50,000 from the club accounts between July and December 2018. A year later, the couple surrendered to authorities and were charged, arrested and released on bond.

Jeffery Kern was charged with five counts of felony embezzlement. Berkeley Kern, 47, was charged with two counts of felony embezzlement.

Jeffery Kern waived his right to a preliminary hearing when prosecutors agreed to not prosecute four of his charges in August.

In September, prosecutors agreed to reduce Berkeley Kern’s felony charges to accessory after the fact of a felony and disorderly conduct—both misdemeanors. She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with the entirety of that time suspended for two years. She was also required to pay restitution to the Old Dominion Football Club in the amount of $2,800 by March 2021.