Electronics Recycling Offered Saturday in Leesburg

Loudoun County will host an electronics recycling event Saturday, Dec. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 751 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg. There is a limit of five items per vehicle; a one-cubic-foot size box or equivalent size container for smaller items will be considered one item.

On-site hard drive destruction will be provided upon request for $4 per hard drive if removed from a computer prior to the event.Destruction services for intact hard drives, or those that have not already been removed from the computer, will cost $20 each.

There is also a fee of $10 per TV or computer monitor.

Only credit cards will be accepted—no cash or checks.

Electronics that will not be accepted include household appliances such as refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, air conditioners, stoves, washers and dryers, fluorescent light bulbs, smoke alarms, mercury thermostats, household batteries and vehicle batteries, ballasts, light bulbs, smoke detectors, equipment that contains chemicals, asbestos, radioactive components, or liquid fuels, microwave glass plates, PCBs, aerosols and equipment that contains mercury.

Social distancing measures will be in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Members of the public will be required to wear face coverings.The event will feature a drive-through process in which residents will be instructed to remain in their vehicles and allow event staff to unload any items accepted for recycling. Items must be placed in the rear of the vehicle, such as the trunk of a car, the bed of a pickup truck or the very back of an SUV. Items will not be accepted if in the front seat, back seat or if the driver attempts to hand an item to staff.

For more information, call 703-771-5514 or emailoswm@loudoun.gov. More information also is online atloudoun.gov/electronics.