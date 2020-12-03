Kuhn Still Under Contract to Purchase Westpark Property

Tuesday night’s decision by the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors to pursue a purchase of the former Westpark Golf Club property apparently does not change Chuck Kuhn’s plans.

The CEO of JK Moving Services and local land conservationist confirmed to Loudoun Now that he is still under contract to purchase the property, and plans to settle on the sale Dec. 28. Kuhn is set to purchase the entire 142.3-acre parcel, but said he is still reviewing future plans and uses for the site.

While not responding directly to a question regarding whether Loudoun County government had reached out about purchasing the bulk of the property from him, Kuhn said, “We have spoken with Mayor Kelly Burk and Mr. Tim Hemstreet with the County of Loudoun. Both groups are working hard to help protect the open space.”

The board’s vote Tuesday to forward a letter of interest to the property owner only cited an interest in acquiring 134.25 acres of the former golf club land, potentially excluding the eight acres of land zoned for commercial use. Leesburg Town Councilman Ron Campbell confirmed as much in a Facebook post Thursday morning on his Ron Campbell Leesburg Town Council page.

The more than 50-year-old golf club property in southwest Leesburg first went up for sale in August 2017, and initially was under contract to CalAtlantic Homes, later acquired by Lennar, and envisioned as a townhome development. That application was opposed by neighbors and ultimately a rezoning application for the project was denied by the Town Council. That proposal included a gift of 129 acres, mostly floodplain, to the town to maintain as a passive park, if desired. Those on the council who supported a purchase of the property have long expressed support for maintaining the land as open space or a town park.

After the rezoning was denied, the homebuilder backed out of the purchase of the property and, earlier this year, Kuhn put in an offer to purchase the land. He offered to sell the Town of Leesburg 134 acres for $3.4 million but, after months of debate, a majority could not be found to support that offer. Those who did not support moving forward with a purchase cited tight government revenues in the times of COVID-19 and potentially high capital and maintenance costs. But in its annual capital funding request, the Town Council did ask Loudoun County to contribute $6 million toward the purchase of the property.

In making a motion to pursue purchase of the Westpark property, Leesburg District Supervisor Kristen Umstattd (D) said the town had approached the county government with a request for county assistance on the purchase. Supervisor Mike Turner (D-Ashburn) credited Burk with making the first phone call.

