More Free COVID-19 Testing Offered

Loudoun County has seen record levels of coronavirus testing in recent weeks, fueled by a series of free public testing events sponsored by the county government and health department. Two more have been scheduled.

The average number of testing encounters last week climbed over 1,000 for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March. The previous record, 866, was set in June. Through most of the pandemic, Loudoun has averaged about 600 tests per day.

The Loudoun government is offering two more free testing days this month. The first drive-through clinic will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Bolen Park near Leesburg. On Sunday, Dec. 13, testing will be offered between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Potomac Falls High School in Cascades. No appointments are required.

A registration form is available at loudoun.gov/COVID19testing.