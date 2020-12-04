2 Sought in 7-Eleven Robbery

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported robbery and assault that occurred a 7-Eleven in Sterling early Friday morning.

According to the report,two men entered the Cascades Parkway store around 1:10 a.m. Dec. 4 and walked around for a short period of time. One then pushed the employee behind the counter and pepper sprayed him. He forced the employee to open a cash register and remove cash. Both suspects then fled the store.

The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. The employee declined medical treatment at the scene.

The first suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark colored jacket, green cargo pants, and light-colored sneakers. He was also wearing a dark beanie style hat and was covering his face. The second suspect was described as a white, possibly Hispanic male, also 5-feet, 6-inches to 5-feet, 8-inches tall, and was wearing black pants, a black hoodie, red sneakers, and a medical face mask.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.