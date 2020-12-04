Leesburg Lights Town’s Holiday Tree

The Town of Leesburg has officially begun the holiday season with the annual Holiday Tree Lighting on the town green Thursday, Dec. 3.

Usually a popular and crowded event with musical performances and speeches, this year’s event was closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Kelly Burk said 2020 has been tough for everyone.

“This virus has smacked us down and tried to keep us there, but we are from Leesburg and you cannot keep us down for long,” Burks said. She pointed to some of the inspiring stories around Leesburg, such as the Ampersand Pantry which has now handed out more than 60,000 meals, and the charitable work of organizations like Catholic Charities and the Salvation Army.

“Some of us have made distant and heartbreaking goodbyes to our family and friends we have lost to this virus this year, and we will never forget them,” Burk said. “Through this all, we must remember, we do have things to be thankful for. I’m grateful for How Leesburg has shown how we care for each other.”

She encouraged Leesburg residents to support local businesses, many of which are struggling during the pandemic.

“Let us keep each other safe, so there’ll be no one missing next year’s tree lighting,” Burk said.

