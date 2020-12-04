Letter: Moses Hunsaker, South Riding

Editor: Last month I saw Loudoun Now‘s article on the unionization of Loudoun’s public-sector employees and the potential costs of collective bargaining, as well as the reactions in letters to the editor. I’ve seen the work of the SEIU before, and write to say that collective bargaining is the right direction for Loudoun County’s workers.



Last year at George Mason, it came out that our workers in the dining hall had seen inconsistent and delayed pay, dishonesty, and disrespect from their bosses, so when they decided to organize with SEIU 32BJ, students and I saw the process first-hand and came out for support. As a result, workers earned pay raises, holidays, and transparency. Things like this are a bright spot for us, as many young people today look out into the world and see more people precariously employed, more people going into debt to get the education they need to survive, and more people arriving into the workforce thereafter only to find the good jobs foretold to them unavailable. By what mechanism is it that working people secure a modicum of dignity? The answer today, as it always has been, is through a union.



Although the estimated costs for collective bargaining might spark questions from some, if Loudoun wants to create a balanced future with respect for working people then this is the obvious first step. Our public-sector employees are perhaps the most intimately involved with the minutia of Loudoun’s operations, we trust them to make our county what it is, yet we dismiss their concerns with regard to their own working conditions. What does this spell for the long-term? If qualified people don’t see the opportunities of a decent job working for Loudoun, then we could be liable to lose some of our best.



Some might think, “well certainly the work of unions in the past was important, securing the 40-hour week, the weekend, and paid leave, but today we already have all these.” To which one can say: the economy is never in stasis, especially in a rapidly developing area like Loudoun, every minute our workers are denied a voice is another minute their protections can be whittled down and washed away. Our representatives should know this, yet last month Supervisor Matthew Letourneau fretted over the prospects, saying how he thinks the current relationship with workers is an “open relationship,” to which I’m sure any worker would reply “of course you think it’s open, you’re the boss!” With new law going into effect in 2021, the board will have the opportunity to make a change, let’s hope they take it.



If the people who work for our local government can’t have their voice heard and their needs taken seriously by our officials, then who can? Time and again, Loudoun bends over backwards to bring in opportunities for businesses, but suddenly when workers come to us and ask to have their voices heard it seems we’re tugging on our collars and putting away our checkbooks.



Moses Hunsaker, South Riding

Related