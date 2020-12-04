Wexton’s Bill to Rename Leesburg Post Office for Norman Duncan Passes Senate

Thursday evening, the U.S. Senate passed a bill authored by Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) to rename the Leesburg’s Downtown Station post office in honor of Norman Duncan, a longtime Loudoun resident, World War II veteran, and advocate for caregivers.

“I’m so pleased that my legislation to recognize beloved Loudouner Norman Duncan by renaming a post office in his honor has cleared another hurdle and is awaiting the president’s signature,” Wexton stated.“Mr. Duncan dedicated his life to serving others, in uniform during World War II and back at home here in Loudoun County, particularly as an advocate for caregivers. Mr. Duncan was a friend and inspiration to countless members of our community, and I hope that all those who see and visit the post office will be reminded of his wonderful life and legacy.”

The bill would rename the post office the “‘Norman Duncan Post Office Building.”

Duncan’s long life was marked by service both in the military and to his community.

Duncan was drafted during World War II and served with the 29th Infantry Division. After a training accident, he was reassigned to Eisenhower’s extended staff and special services division. He was in charge of logistics and supply for U.S. bases in Great Britain and supported Operation Torch in North Africa, and Operation Overlord storming the beaches of Normandy, France as a master supply sergeant.

Norman Duncan. (Renss Greene/Loudoun Now)

In 2018 he was bestowed the rank of Knight of the French Legion of Honor at a ceremony at the French Embassy in Washington, DC in recognition of the services he provided during military campaigns throughout France during the war. It is the highest French Order of Merit for military and civilian individuals, and was established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte.

After his service, he moved to Virginia, working as a transportation logistics specialist and volunteering his skills and expertise for the Carter administration and Reagan inaugural committee.

He was also a longtime advocate for caregivers and was his wife Elsie’s primary caregiver as she lived with Alzheimer’s until her death in 2015. He served as chairman of the International Caregivers Association, and advocated for Labor of Love weekend, observed in Loudoun each Labor Day weekend to honor and call attention to the work of caregivers.

He remained active in Loudoun until the end of his life, serving on the board of the Loudoun Symphony and in the American Legion, as well as on a number of county government committees including the Transit Advisory Board and the Economic Development Advisory Commission. He was also repeatedly honored with resolutions from the county Board of Supervisors.

Duncan died in August 2019 at the age of 100, two months after attending the 75th anniversary and commemoration of the D-Day landings in Normandy.

The bill was passed by unanimous consent by the House of Representatives in October 2020; it now goes to the president to be signed.

