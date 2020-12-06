Letter: Chris Manthos, Leesburg

Editor: Al Van Huyck’s recent letter contrasting the current pandemic with America’s home front efforts during the Second World War portrays his concerns. The crushing vignette of his mother casting out a young soldier for drinking and smoking, only to hear of him killed on the battlefield was particularly moving.

From there, the effort to superimpose 1941 America over 2020 America becomes problematic. In ’41, Americans knew what the problem was and how to fix it; total elimination of a foreign threat.

Today, directly incited by a distant and power-hungry political class, Americans are told to view other Americans as the threat. It’s a direct attack on the social fabric of America by attempting to instill virtue and moral superiority by some over others, and it’s intentional. This isn’t patriotism.

From Harrison Street, to Richmond, to Washington, governmental response to the ‘pandemic’ has been a never-ending saga of misinformation, duplicity, propaganda, civil rights abuse, general incompetence, and continually moving goal posts, all to the detriment of the American people.

We were told masks were worthless, before they were essential. We are told religious services will kill you, but protesting in mass is healthy.We are told visiting a local restaurant is death, but Costco is cool. Sales at government liquor stores are the highest ever, but visiting a locally owned vineyard or brewery is dangerous to your grandparents. Small business owners, who pour their life savings and heart into what they love are threatened, or worse, handcuffed and hauled to jail, while big corporation box stores are good to go. That’s not patriotism.

Our own resident health ‘expert’ blamed a ‘spike’ in cases on a few “kids Halloween parties,” yet refused to say where or how. The county and state refused to say where the ‘hotspots’ were in Loudoun.Indeed, our county chair quickly condemned anyone who even stated the country of origin of the virus is China.Our board of supervisors used the bug to hold meetings on the down low, telling the local media to “file an FOIA” if they had a problem with it. That’s not patriotism. It’s loathing of transparency and the public process.

The governor demanded we wear masks. The president thought they were marginal at best. Both contracted the virus. Government officials nationwide urged us to go to Chinatown or Broadway, before they destroyed those places. They told us to skip the salons while they got their hair done. They told us to forego dinner out, while they snuggled close at tables, racking up incredible bar tabs. They told us not to travel or see family while they quietly slipped away to second homes to see their families. Now they want you to skip Christmas. That’s not patriotism. It’s rancid hypocrisy.

Our school system has failed. The school board acquiesces to teacher union demands, and request larger budgets, as our kids sit at home falling behind, burdened with yet to be realized social and mental damage. That’s not patriotism. It’s maleficence.

Mr. Van Huyck asks where is the patriotism and love of country he once knew? He should review the deceit, the abridgement of civil liberties, the hypocrisy, and plain old bumbling by so-called experts and elected officials. He should examine the devastation of self-inflicted economic and social shutdown imposed on Americans, and who it benefits most. This isn’t about taking care of Americans. It’s about controlling Americans.Few things are more unpatriotic than that.

Chris Manthos, Leesburg