7-Eleven Robbery Suspects Arrested

Two Sterling men are in custody in connection with the Dec. 4 robbery of the 7-Eleven store on Cascades Parkway.

Marvin R. Garcia- Dominguez, 27, and Carlos A. Centeno-Torres, 29, were apprehended over theweekend as part of an investigation in coordination with the Herndon Police Department.

Garcia-Dominguez was charged with robbery and abduction. Centeno-Torres was charged with robbery, abduction, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Both suspects were also charged in connection with a similar robbery that occurred on Dec. 2 in Herndon.

In Loudoun County, investigators said the suspects entered the convenience store around 1:10 a.m. Dec. 4 and walked around for a short period of time. One of the suspects then pushed the employee behind the counter and pepper-sprayed him. The suspect then forced the employee to open a cash register and remove cash. Both men then fled the store.

The incident was later reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office around 2 a.m. The victim declined medical treatment at the scene.

Garcia- Dominguez and Centeno-Torres were held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.