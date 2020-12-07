Dodona Manor Lights Up to Commemorate Marshall Plan

The Leesburg home of George C. Marshall will feature a festive light display all through December as part of efforts to commemorate the 75thanniversary of the Marshall Plan.

The European Recovery Program was a U.S. effort that supplied nearly $13 billion to help finance rebuilding efforts in 17 European nations in the wake of World War II.

The Marshall Plan Tree Walk features trees decorated to represent each of the Marshall Plan nations. The trees will be lighted every evening from dusk until 9 p.m. for the public to view.

The George C. Marshall International Center operates Dodona Manor—the home of George and Katherine Marshall from 1941 to 1959—as a historic house museum at 312 E. Market St.

Following a small kick-off ceremony Sunday evening that was attended by diplomates from France, Luxenberg and Portugal, the grounds will open for the tree walk from 5:30 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.

During the pandemic, the house is open for tours by appointment only. Learn more at georgecmarshall.org.