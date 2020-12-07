Purcellville Police HQ Closes for COVID-19 Precautionary Cleaning

The Purcellville Police Department headquarters is closed today for precautionary cleaning and disinfecting after a department member exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Police Chief Cynthia McAlister said the department member would take a test to determine if they have the virus or not. In the meantime, department staffers disinfected the building themselves using an AeroClave decontamination tool. The building will reopen Tuesday. Officers are still on patrol and responding to calls 24/7.

McAlister said the precautionary action was taken because the department is understaffed by eight sworn officers and she can’t risk having more than one officer out of work. If two officers are out, an entire shift is left open.

“We have to be super, super careful,” McAlister said.

For emergencies, dial 911. For non-emergencies, call the non-emergency dispatch number at 703-777-1021.