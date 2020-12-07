Ruth Basil Scott, 1934-2020

Ruth Basil Scott, 86, of Bluemont, died Dec. 5, 2020. She was born on Nov. 14, 1934.

She was a longtime resident of the small village of Howardsville where she grew up in the family home that she later named Long Last.

Before her illness, Ruth was very busy with her domestic work and her catering business—Ruth’s Private Catering. Her work ethic was admired by many. Ruth had such a giving heart and was forever giving goodies to her neighbors in the Howardsville village, as well as to others.In addition, those who knew her well, knew that she loved her chickens, which she referred to as her babies.

Ruth is survived by her daughter Darlene Walker of Winchester, VA; son Kelvin Scott (Natalie) of Dulles, VA; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Two sons, Marvin Basil and Herbert (Aaron) Scott, preceded her in death.Ruth was the last survivor of her three siblings: Irving Basil, Robert Lee Basil, and Russell Basil.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Blue Ridge Hospice, Winchester, VA or to a local food bank.

Date, time and location will be announced later in the spring for a celebration of life service.

Interment was at the Rock Hill Cemetery near Bluemont

[Lyles Funeral Home]