Thief Wields Knife in Burberry Outlet Robbery

The Leesburg Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the Burberry store at Leesburg Premium Outlets.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4, officers were called to the scene where a man had entered the store, obtained an undetermined amount of clothing items from the displays, confronted employees with a knife, and fled with the stolen items.

The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue surgical mask.

Investigators released surveillance video stills of the suspect.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. Information can also be sent using TIPSUBMIT via text. Text 274637 (CRIMES) and begin your message with LPDTIP.

