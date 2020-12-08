AH&T Partners with BRP Group

Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, Inc., one of Leesburg’s oldest businesses, has entered into a partnership with BRP Group, Inc., a rapidly growing independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions.

AHT will be converted post-acquisition to a limited liability company with the name Armfield, Harrison & Thomas, LLC. AHT will maintain its brand and operate as “AHT – A Baldwin Risk Partner.”

With annual revenues generated of approximately $52.3 million, excluding $5.5 million of pro forma annualized revenues associated with recently completed acquisitions, AHT represents the largest new partnership in BRP Group’s history and brings BRP Group’s total annualized revenues from 2020 announced partnerships to $172 million.

AHT’s President and Chief Executive Officer David Schaefer will serve as a regional president within BRP Group’s middle-market operating group.

With major offices in the Seattle, Washington, DC, New York and Boston metropolitan areas, AHT brings to BRP Group immediate middle-market scale in the Pacific Northwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast regions. AHT also brings deep specialization and expertise across a number of high-growth industry verticals, including technology, not-for-profit, life sciences & healthcare, manufacturing and construction.

“Partnering with AHT is exciting for BRP Group and dovetails with our long-term strategy of both rapid organic and Partnership growth. We expect the addition of AHT—one of the top independent middle-market firms in the country with an amazing roster of talent—to further accelerate our growth trajectory and provide us with immediate scale in new geographies,” stated BRP Group CEO Trevor Baldwin. “AHT’s depth of expertise and industry focus are clear complements to our ongoing specialization efforts in middle-market, and the leadership team at AHT is aligned with our culture and ensuring that our clients always come first. We’re thrilled to welcome the AHT team to the BRP family, and with their addition, we have taken a major step toward further growing our platform across the U.S.”

“We’ve built a successful business and developed a sterling reputation thanks to our resolute focus on client-centric solutions. We believe joining the BRP Group team presents a meaningful opportunity to take our growth to the next level, and we expect the combination will create considerable value long term,” Schaefer said. “We have a wealth of talented experts in their respective verticals who are laser-focused on their clients, and as a result, we have been able to maintain long-term relationships and consistently drive new business. By joining BRP Group, we will provide our clients and talent with significant new benefits from the wealth of tools and capabilities gained by coming on board the BRP platform.We are looking forward to a smooth transition, while providing our clients with the same level of service to which they are accustomed.”

“Today’s announcement is the culmination of all the hard work and dedication from the entire team and our employee shareholders to build AHT into one of the premier middle-market brokerage and consulting firms in the U.S.,” stated Kate Armfield, executive vice president and chief operating officer of AHT.“AHT’s level of professional service in the industry is incomparable, perfectly aligning us with BRP’s culture and the key to its ongoing success. We are all excited about the limitless opportunities that lie ahead for AHT and our talent as we partner with BRP Group to help create a force in middle-market brokerage and consulting.”