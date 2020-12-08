Charles Wayne Foster, 1946-2020

Charles Wayne “Chuck” Foster died Nov. 29, 2020. He was born May 1, 1946, in St. Louis, MO.

His childhood memories fondly include the cotton fields near Bernie, MO, to graduating Valedictorian at Bernie High School and the many special friendships made during those years that he carried with him his entire adult life. He continued his education at Missouri Science & Technology, earning a master’s degree in Civil Engineering with an emphasis in construction management.

He was an honor graduate of the United States Army Engineer School. He proudly served in the United States Army Corp of Engineers with assignments at Ft. Belvoir, VA; Karlsruhe, Mannheim, and Zweibrucken, Germany; Ft. Campbell, KY; Seoul, Korea; Colorado School of Mines ROTC, and Washington, DC. He continued to serve the U.S. Army as a civilian and retired after a total of 46 years dedicated to our nation. He was honored with the Bronze de Fleury Medal, Superior Civilian Service Award, and numerous other medals and awards for his service and achievements. In recognition of his exceptional service, he was presented with a U.S. flag flown over the Capitol on June 13, 2017, in his honor.

He was a dedicated friend, neighbor, mentor and co-worker and will be greatly missed by many. After retirement, he moved to Leesburg, VA, and became part of the Lansdowne Woods community.

He deeply loved his family and spending time with them in Leesburg. He is survived by his wife, Londa; his daughters, Michelle Fluet (Matthew Fluet) and Sonya Judkins (Kevin Judkins), and his eight grandchildren. Chuck was always willing to live with less in order to give more.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that a donation be made to one of his favorite organizations to continue his legacy: Wounded Warrior’s Project, Running Strong for American Indian Youth, Fisher House, and Central Union Mission.

Services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE, Leesburg, VA. with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA .

Please share online condolences with the family atwww.loudounfuneralchapel.com