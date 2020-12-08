Lester Boyd Perry, 1933-2020

Lester Boyd Perry, Sr., 87, of Manassas, died Nov. 25, 2020. Hewas born on April 26, 1933, in Charlottesville, Virginia, to the late Marie Louise Jackson and John Wesley Perry Sr.

He graduated from Jefferson High School in Charlottesville, Virginia. He worked for the University of Virginia Department of Pathology for 31 years in the autopsy room. He assisted physicians by removing organs during autopsies and preparing slides. Lester was most proud of his mention in acknowledgements in the “Atlas Of The Human Brain In Section” (Drs. Melville Roberts, Joseph Hanaway, 1970).

Lester served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. As a soldier he boxed and served honorably stateside.

He is survived by his sons, Lester Perry, Jr., Gerald Perry; daughters, Leslie Ann Perry, Veronica Perry; a sister, Louise Twyman Long. Lester was preceded in death by his wives Wivolene Mitchell, Sylvia Wright, and Eula Johnson; brothers: John Wesley Perry, Jr., Norman Perry, and Robert David Perry.

Visitation and viewing were held on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Lyles Funeral Chapel in Purcellville. Graveside services are planned Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 11a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, VA

Due to covid 19 restrictions the public viewing time need to be scheduled. The family will receive a maximum 25 participants for the public viewing on 12/3/20 at Lyles Funeral Home in Purcellville, VA. Please call/text 703 217-0386 to receive a time. The internment will be scheduled at a later date at Quantico National Military Cemetery, details of the date and time of the ceremony will be shared at a later date.If you would like to attend the ceremony please send your contact information to Leslie Perry at sylviairene@aol.com.