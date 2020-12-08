Letourneau Awarded by GMU for Regional Leadership

George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government during the second annual Regional Leadership Awards on Dec. 2 recognized Loudoun County Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles).

Schar School DeanMark J. Rozellrecalled Letourneau as“my best student at Catholic University 20 years ago.” Letourneau said that connection gives the award special meaning to him.

“I appreciate the opportunities I have been given by my colleagues throughout the Washington region to serve in leadership positions with the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, and now the Metro Board,” Letourneau said.“I have always tried to improve each organization I’ve been part of it, treat everyone fairly, leave politics at the door and do my homework.”

Letourneau represents Loudoun on the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which he chaired in 2019 after serving as vice chairman and secretary-treasurer, the first Loudoun County Supervisor to serve as an officer of the commission. He also represents Virginia as a principal director on the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Board of Directors, the first Loudoun supervisors to serve on that board. In 2018, he chaired the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Board of Directors. He serves on the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board and the Route 28 Transportation Improvement District Commission.

In Loudoun, he chairs the Board of Supervisors’ Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee.

The awards ceremony capped the third year of the Schar School’s Regional Elected Leaders Initiative, a series of policy-focused webinars for the region’s elected representatives, including those newly elected in early November. Throughout the fall, the series gave elected leaders information about major public policy issues that face the region like transportation, energy, the environment, affordable housing, and economic development.

The Schar School’s RELI bipartisan efforts to bring new perspectives and build consensuson vitalregional issues is important said RELI’s Mary Hynes. Hynes and former Arlington County Board member Jay Fisette are RELI’s coordinators.

“Regionalism doesn’t just happen,” said Mary Hynes, who along with fellow former Arlington County Board of Supervisors member Jay Fisette coordinates the initiative.“At RELI we use the Schar School’s unique thought-leader position to foster regionalism by bringing all of Northern Virginia’s elected legislative-body leaders together.

“Our hope is that our webinars and Regional Leadership Awards prompt learning, conversation, and coordinated local actions focused on our shared challenges in, among others, housing, transportation, and climate action.”

Next year’s program is already in planning.

“RELI looks forward to helping shape how 2021 approaches our regional needs and their statewide implications as the pandemic comes under control, schools are able to safely reopen, the economy gains ground, and our transportation needs are clarified,” Hynes said.

Letourneau was recognized alongside Annandale Del. Vivian Watts (D-39), the longest-serving woman in the General Assembly.